Elkhart Man Transported to Hospital after Semi vs. Pick-up Collision on I-72 Ramp Near Winchester

An Elkhart man was transported to an area hospital this morning after a semi was struck by pick-up truck on an off-ramp on Interstate 72 in Scott County this morning.

According to a report by Illinois State Police Troop 6, a black 1999 International truck-tractor trailer driven by 33-year old Jacob A. Hunter of Quincy was parked on the right side of the off-ramp at Exit 52 eastbound at the Winchester/Illinois Route 106 exchange of I-72 in Scott County at 5:49AM Saturday. The semi is said to have stopped on the ramp due to a mechanical issue.

According to the report, a maroon 1998 GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by 51-year old Dewayne E. Harris of Elkhart was exiting onto the ramp when police say he became distracted and ran off the roadway. The front of the pick-up struck the rear of the semi tractor-trailer.

Harris was transported from the scene with minor injuries according to State Police. Hunter reported no injuries.

Harris was later cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.