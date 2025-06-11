Elliott Admits to Having Gun in front of Kids

A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty last week to aggravated battery to a child in relation to an incident last summer in which a gun was pulled in a home.

29-year old Dylan Elliott of Marnico Lane pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 stemming from aa last September incident in which no information has been released about the incident.

Elliott had been previously arrested in June of last year in the 800 block of South Diamond Street after a caller reported to police that they had seen a man inside a vehicle waving a gun. Officers pulled the vehicle over and found Elliott in possession of a loaded handgun. Elliott was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm without a valid Firearms Owners Identification card and violating an order of protection from the incident.

Elliott was sentenced to 90 days in the local county jail, 18 months of probation, ordered to pay a $500 fine plus assessments. The charges from the June 2024 incident were all dismissed per the plea.