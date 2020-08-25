Ellis Pleads Guilty to Drug-Induced Homicide

An Alton, Illinois woman plead guilty to drug-induced homicide today in Greene County. In a press release from Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe, 24 year old Jamia H Ellis plead guilty to a Class X felony of drug-induced homicide in the murder of her 6 month old son Jabari Ellis in November 2018.

Ellis was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years of mandatory supervised release, and court costs. Ellis was given credit for 634 days in county jail. Two first degree murder charges and concealment of a homicidal death were dropped per the plea.

In the statement today, Briscoe says: “My thoughts are with the Ellis family as they continue to grapple with the loss of a loved one and the sobering reality that their daughter will spend decades in prison for her role in the heinous crime.” Ellis’ co-Defendant, Ryan Wheeler, was convicted of concealment of a homicidal death earlier this month for his role in the death of the infant. Wheeler is set for sentencing in November.

The infant’s body was found wrapped in a sheet inside a trash bag and buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area near Wheeler’s house in the 100 block of East Cemetery Road in rural Carrollton after being reported missing in November 2018.

Ellis’ conviction was a result of an investigation by the Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police, Carrollton Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and Greene County Coroner.