Elm City Roastery Awarded Coffee Station in State Capitol Building

A Jacksonville-based business is setting up shop in the Illinois Capitol building.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced yesterday that a new coffee station will be opening on the second floor of the Capitol Building and will be operated by Jacksonville-based Elm City Roastery.

Giannoulias’ office, which maintains the Illinois Capitol Complex, issued a solicitation requesting bids to open the first-ever independently and locally owned and operated coffee station in the Illinois Capitol Building. Elm City Roastery was the winning bidder.

“This is a great opportunity to promote local businesses while also serving top-notch coffee and pastries to Capitol Building visitors, legislators, staff, media and lobbyists,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “I encourage everyone working or visiting the Capitol to stop by the second-floor coffee station and support this local business.”

Elm City Roastery owner Ben Smith was unable to comment today as operations began at 10AM this morning. Pastries from Springfield-based Three Twigs and Company will also be served in the second floor’s south hallway coffee station.