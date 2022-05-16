Emergency Funding Awarded to Morgan for Food and Shelter Needs

Emergency funding for food and shelter has been awarded to Morgan County.

According to an announcement by the Prairieland United Way this morning, the funding has been made available through the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Prairieland United Way Executive Director Karen Walker says the funding is received annually from the federal government, however this year there is more funding which will allow for more area non-profits to help those in need.

“Typically our community has used it primarily for food. But with the additional American Rescue Plan Act that was enacted by Congress gives additional money that we typically don’t see. We had one two years ago with the Cares Act and it’s very similar to that. Typically we get the Phase money, which this is Phase 39, and every year it just increases in amount.

The funds are usually used for food but with this additional money, we are able to help support shelters as well. So it’s a great opportunity, eligible for anyone in Morgan County to apply for who is a non-profit that is providing these programs.”

Morgan County has been chosen to receive $6,476 through Phase 39 and $24,837 through the ARPA-R to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

Walker says any qualifying non-profit in Morgan County can contact the Prairieland United Way to find out how to apply for the funding. “We oversee it and have a local board that makes the funding decisions. I chair that board and this is in addition to the United Way work, but as the director, it’s my role to oversee this funding and to make sure it’s given to the community in the best places possible.

If they want to contact me if they are seriously interested and thinks they would like to apply. Obviously, with any federal grant, there is a lot of paperwork involved. So it’s not just a one and done like I want to do it and then here’s your money. There’s a little bit of tracking and obviously, importantly there is some follow through on the funding and making sure that everything is accounted for to make sure the money is being used as intended.”

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Karen Walker at Prairieland United Way, 200 West Douglas, Jacksonville, IL 62650, email: karen.walker@prairielandunitedway.org or call 217-245-4557 for an application.

The deadline for applications to be received is May 31, 2022.