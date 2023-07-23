Emergency Grazing Announced For Central Illinois Counties

The USDA Farm Service Agency has authorized five Illinois counties to have emergency grazing.

USDA FSA Executive Director Scott Halpin announced on Friday that Adams, Hancock, Pike, Randolph, and Schuyler counties are now authorized for emergency grazing use on all eligible Conservation Reserve Program acres during the Primary Nesting Season due to extreme drought conditions. These five counties have reached 8 consecutive weeks of extreme drought according to the U.S. Drought monitor.

Producers who are interested in emergency grazing of eligible CRP acreage must request approval from their local FSA office. Emergency grazing will be permitted through September 30th.