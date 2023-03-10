EMS Responds to West College Ave. Two-Vehicle Crash Thursday

One person sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Jacksonville yesterday morning

Jacksonville police and EMS responded to the call of a crash at the intersection of West College Avenue and Park Street at approximately 11:30 Thursday morning.

According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 91-year-old Samuel E. Rutter of Sherwood Eddy Drive failed to yield at the intersection and pulled out and into the path of an oncoming vehicle traveling on West College driven by 18-year-old Alyssa M. Alexander of North Webster Avenue.

Rutter’s vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side, and Alexander’s vehicle sustained damage to the front. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Initially, both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene however Alexander later reported she went to the hospital for neck pain.

Rutter was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign intersection.