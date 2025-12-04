End of Year Deadlines for Jax Licensing and fire protection

By Gary Scott on December 4, 2025 at 10:06am

The city of Jacksonville is reminding businesses with licenses, and rural fire protection permits about an end of the year deadline.

City clerk Angela Salyer says licenses expire December 31st for bowling alleys, movie theaters, skating rinks, tax services, horse drawn vehicles, and tattoo parlors.

She says rural fire protection contracts also expire at the end of December.

Owners or occupants of rural commercial, industrial, residential and farm property can get the contractual service through application with the clerk’s office.

The annual fee is determined by the assessed valuation of property, and farmsteads are assessed on current improvements upon one half acre of rural property.