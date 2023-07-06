Endangered Fulton County Woman Missing

By Benjamin Cox on July 6, 2023 at 1:15pm

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a Cuba woman.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating 76-year old Jody McCamey of Cuba. McCamey is a white female who stands 5 foot 3 inches tall, and weighs around 125 pounds.

McCamey has black hair. She was last seen driving a maroon 2007 Jeep Patriot with Illinois license plate MCAMEY1.

Mccamey has a condition which places her in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Jody McCamey should contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at: 309- 547- 2277 or contact 9-1-1.