Endangered Missouri Woman Allegedly Heading Towards Springfield

By Benjamin Cox on July 29, 2021 at 7:57pm

The Illinois State Police needs the public’s help to locate a missing Washington County, Missouri woman at this hour.

At the request of the Washington County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police have activated a missing or endangered person alert for 65 year old Carol Nance.

Nance, who is a white female, stands 5 foot 4 and weighs 116 pounds. She has gray hair and wears glasses. She was last seen at 2:00 pm July 29th.

Nance is driving a blue 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup with Missouri license plate 2PDY31. Nance has a condition which places her in danger, according to police.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Carol Nance should contact the Washington County Sheriff”s Office at 573-438-0040 or contact 9-1-1.