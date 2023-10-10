Engelbach-Hart Music Festival Returns to I.C. Fine Arts Series This Month

Illinois College is welcoming the return of the Engelbach-Hart Music Festival this month.

The event is an admission-free event as a gift to the community and part of the Illinois College Fine Arts Series. The festival is made possible by a gift from the Engelbach and Hart families.

This year’s festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 27th, at 7:30 p.m. with a Faculty Collage Concert. The concert will present a variety of pieces for voice and instruments showcasing the talents of IC music faculty.

Saturday, October 28th’s concert will feature the return of acclaimed Bass-Baritone Frank Ward, who last sang on the Illinois College stage in 2016.

The festival concludes Sunday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. with the internationally renowned a cappella vocal ensemble, Cantus.

According to the announcement, the low-voice ensemble is widely known for a trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming, and riveting performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century.

All three shows are free and take place at Rammelkamp Chapel. For more information about Illinois College’s Fine Arts Series, including the Engelbach-Hart Music Festival, log on to ic.edu/fas.