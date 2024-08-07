Engineer’s Meeting with West State St. Business Owners Opens Up Communication on Upcoming Final Stage of Downtown Turnaround Renovations

The Jacksonville City Council announced at the end of last month that the final phase for revitalization of West State Street for the Downtown Turnaround would begin this month.

Members of the West State Street business community gathered in a conference room in the upper conference room at the District 117 offices yesterday morning to meet with Hutchison Engineering Resident Engineer and Community Liaison Doug Pagel to ask questions about how their businesses would be affected during the project as well as get a rough estimate of the project’s timeline.

Also in attendance was Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe, Morgan County Commissioner Chair Mike Wankel, and Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard.

Mayor Ezard says a lot of familiar faces are returning to work on this final phase of the Downtown Turnaround: “I know the businesses are anxious, and we’re all anxious to get the project started. The players are in place – K.E. Vas who has done every component of the Downtown so far, Hutchison Engineering with the man on the job Doug Pagel who we’re very comfortable with that has seen every project through, the Main Street Offices are right there on West State Street and Judy Tighe. We’re going to have a lot of eyes on this. It’s going to be a very challenging construction phase, but talking with the folks that are the business owners in the room today – they are ready and they understand that it’s going to have its challenges but they are optimistic and we are going to put our best foot forward and move on.”

Ezard says there’s nothing that will need to be brought before the city council for any official actions on the project at this time as far as changes or updates. Several of the business owners asked about water, sewer, and gas utilities. The project is replacing all of the water infrastructure up to the right of way. Businesses will be responsible for any of their own service lines inside their buildings. Mayor Ezard says that street opening fees will be waved for businesses if they need work done to their building during the construction: “I know there were some questions about sewer service into the buildings. Individuals will have to take a look at that on their own. There was some suggestions that we carry on like we did with the other phases where a street opening during the construction phase would be waived through the city, and I think that’s a fair option to again do. Right now, I may just mention the meeting but the aldermen know that the project is going on. They are versed in it and can answer questions. If not, people can come to me and ask questions and I will do my best to answer.”

Engineer Doug Pagel says that the main reason for yesterday’s meeting was to open up lines of communication for everyone the project is affecting. He understands the disruption that businesses have faced during the other portions of the Downtown Turnaround over the last 25 years. He says it’s a tough time to endure through the construction, but he believes it’s all worth it: “I think the Downturn Turnaround is great. I think it has really improved the city redoing the whole downtown. I’m glad to see it done so the city can move on with other projects within the city. It’s just been a long time coming just due to the cost and doing it in 5 stages. It’s been wonderful working with the city. Over the course of a project like this, you learn to deal with a lot of different types of people that own businesses and rent space from building owners. You learn to deal with the public because things are inconvenient for them. You do get a few tempers that flare up and you just try to move on and not get too worked up. You come to understand why people get upset. It is inconvenient while construction is all going on, but when the project is finished, all of that goes away – everybody is happy and they think it’s great. The process of getting there sometimes puts people on edge. It can be a tough journey from beginning to end – but then you hit the end and everything’s great. I think the city has seen that with what they’ve went through all of these projects and downtown coming back, more entertainment, more businesses opened up, so it’s all been a great thing for the city.”

Pagel says that the start date is expected sometime between August 12th through the 15th. Work will begin starting along North Church Street and work east towards the square.

The expected completion date is some time in September 2025. Residents should be aware starting next week of traffic pattern and sidewalk access changes on a daily basis.