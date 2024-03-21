England to Succeed Curtis as Memorial Health President & CEO, Succession Plan Announced

Memorial Health’s Board of Directors have announced today a leadership succession plan for the hospital system.

According to a press release today, effective July 1st, current president and CEO Ed Curtis will assume the title of Memorial Health CEO and Kevin England, who currently serves as senior vice president and chief administrative officer, will become Memorial Health president. England will report directly to Curtis and is expected to be named president and CEO within a year, when Curtis retires.

England has served in a variety of roles in his 35 years with Memorial Health, most recently as senior vice president and chief administrative officer. He began his leadership career as director of clinical resource management at Springfield Memorial Hospital and went on to oversee a wide range of clinical areas as well as business development functions.

Besides his experience with Memorial Health, England is a member of the board of trustees for the Springfield YMCA and served on the board of directors of the Central Illinois Community Blood Center (now ImpactLife) for 14 years, with 12 of those years as board chair.