Enlow and Kuse Funeral Services

By Gary Scott on November 6, 2026 at 11:10am

Two priests who once served in Jacksonville died this week in Quincy.

Monsignor Leo Enlow junior died Sunday in Quincy at the age of 77.

His first assignment was to serve in Jacksonville with Monsignor Michael Driscoll at Our Saviour Catholic Church. He served there until 1983.

Monsignor Michael Kuse died yesterday in Quincy. He was 85.

Kuse took over at Our Saviour after the death of Monsignor Driscoll. Even though he was elevated to monsignor, he preferred being called Father Mike.

Funeral services for Father Mike will be held next Thursday morning at 11 at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy with interment in Calvary Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM at the church.

Funeral services for Monsignor Enlow will be Monday morning at 11 at the Church of St Peter in Quincy with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation runs from 2 to 7 PM Sunday at the church.