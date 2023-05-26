Entertainment Venue Brings Food, Drink, and Arcade to Future Champions Sports Complex

Jacksonville’s newest entertainment venue is now open in the northwest corner of the city and offers a respite for weary baseball and softball parents.

An official ribbon cutting was held last night for the newest addition to the Future Champions sports complex. Adam and Kristin Jamison along with their partners and a host of family and friends christened the new Future Champions entertainment venue located in the former Lenz facility on West Walnut Street.

The 11,000-square-foot complex features a bar and eatery as well as an arcade complete with a golf simulator, video games, and more. Kristin Jamison says since the facility reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic, the ownership group has been hustling to bring the facility up to the level to be truly competitive in the sports complex market.

“The opening of this entertainment complex is really key for us to be able to attract travel teams to our area, and even to be a cool place for people in the community to come and relax, and eat and have a drink and for their kids to play.”

In March it was announced that Jacksonville School District 117 was in the process of purchasing the Future Swings Training Center property on West Morton Avenue and that it would be moving into the Future Champions Sports Complex.

Adam Jamison says the closing date of the sale is on June 1st, and the training facility will be open shortly thereafter. “We’ve got equipment and new turf that’s going in. A lot of great things are going to be coming with the Future Swings program, and now kind of tying it with Future Champions.

I feel it can be a one-stop shop really. Parents can drop their kids off for a lesson and now they can come in and have their dinner ready as their son or daughter gets done they are able to come up and get some food and then watch the action on the fields on the live feed inside as well. So not too many places have that option.”

Kristin Jamison says the idea of bringing the complex up to a full entertainment venue came from watching players and parents run to their vehicles for shelter anytime it rained during a game.

She says now the facility can offer guests safety and comfort in a variety of ways. She says not only can visitors get under cover in the entertainment venue, but they have also worked out an agreement with Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for storm shelter needs in the event of more severe weather.

Kristin Jamison says the venue is not just for ballplayers though as it will be open for Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and seven days a week for dinner. She says they are still exploring new menu items that include a wider variety of sandwiches and their mac and cheese with pulled pork is already a big hit. She says having the new indoor facility will also allow for the possibility of a steak night along with different specials each week.

The Future Champions Entertainment Venue is located at 5 Kelley Drive across the street from the baseball field complex and Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.