Entire State to Move to Phase 1B Vaccination Plan Monday

The entire state moves into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination roll out on Monday.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement during his COVID-19 update today. Pritzker is urging everyone to be patient, however, as more than three million Illinoisans fall into the Phase 1B category, including those age 65 and older, as well as essential workers such as teachers and first responders.

Pritzker urges the continued patience because doses of the vaccine are not arriving as quickly as he would like.

“To put it in perspective, we are expecting 126,000 first doses to arrive next week, outside the city of Chicago. That’s less than 4% of the 1B population. Until the vaccine supply improves we will all frankly need to be patient.”

Pritzker says vaccine deliveries should ramp up in the coming weeks under the Biden Administration’s distribution plan, and that more vaccination sites will be available in Illinois.

The Governor says the Illinois National Guard will assist with the vaccination sites, alongside local health departments and pharmacies. A state website is also going to be launched with more vaccine information.

Locally, Morgan County Health Department Administrator Dale Bainter said this morning on the WLDS AM Conversation that the health department is gearing up for a vaccination effort for Jacksonville School District Teachers and staff.

He said vaccinations will ramp up for 65 and older as soon as it is determined the county has enough vaccine available.