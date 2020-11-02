Entire State Will Be Under Mitigations Wednesday

All of the state’s EMS regions will be under extra mitigations by Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced yesterday that Region 2 will have resurgence mitigation implemented Wednesday after a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days. Region 2 covers North Central Illinois.

With the final addition of Region 2, now all 11 regions have triggered one of the state’s failsafe state-action metric. Yesterday, Regions 3 (the WLDS/WEAI Listening area), 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 were all placed under similar mitigations despite major pushback from local leaders and General Assembly members who represent the regions. Yesterday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,980 new cases of the virus throughout the state including 35 additional deaths. The rolling seven day positivity rate for the state is 9.4%.

The Morgan County Health Department announced yesterday its testing site on West College Avenue will be closed today due to the state’s lab closure during the Election Day state holiday. The site will reopen for normal operations on Wednesday.