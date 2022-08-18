Entries Being Sought For JMH 5K/10K

By Benjamin Cox on August 18, 2022 at 8:57am

Entries are being sought for the longest-running race in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Memorial Hospital 5K/10K presented by Gatorade kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22nd at the hospital grounds.

The race has grown to include nearly 400 runners since its inception in 1994. Some runners travel from other states each year to participate in the popular race.

Online registration is open now through Oct. 21. Cost is $30. Register by Oct. 10 to guarantee a race-branded tech shirt. Registration fees are $35 on the day of the race. To register online, visit this link.

Proceeds from this year’s race benefit the Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program, which helps children from low-income households participate in sports, extracurricular activities, and mentoring programs.

For more information, contact Kevin Eckhoff at 217-479-5858 or via email at eckhoff.kevin@mhsil.com.