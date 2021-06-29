Equal Pay Registration Certificate Required for Companies with 100 or More Employees

Businesses of 100 or more employees will now have to report about their workers and their pay to the Illinois Department of Labor next year.

The forthcoming change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current requirements by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to ensure that disparities don’t exist regarding pay equity.

Senate Bill 1847, which was passed in the General Assembly this past Spring session, requires the reporting of of all employees during the past calendar year, separated by gender, race, and ethnicity and the county in which the individual works. None of the information will be made public.

The reporting will then issue an Equal Pay Registration Certificate to the employer. The certificate will have to be renewed every two years and will be done through an online portal. More information regarding the application process will be forthcoming from IDOL in the coming months.