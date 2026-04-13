Eren Williams Steps Down from Council

A Jacksonville alderwoman is stepping down immediately.

Ward one alderwoman Eren White Williams turned in her letter of resignation last week.

Williams says she needs to take care of what’s important to her..health and family.

She says it’s time for her to focus on what’s important.

Alderwoman Williams says she has learned a lot about the city, and how its operated. She says finding out where the money goes, and why has opened her eyes.

Her advice to the incoming alderman to replace her is to keep your eyes open, and listen closely. She hopes whoever the person is to replace her will listen to the blue collar workers and not just serve those with money.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard will now need to find a second alderperson to fill a spot on the council. Alderman Don Cook retired in January. That spot has not been filled yet.