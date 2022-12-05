Errant Fire Leads to Jacksonville Fire Saving North Prairie Street Home

Jacksonville Police and Fire responded to a report of a structure fire late Saturday night.

A call of a fire came in from the corner of Walnut Avenue and North Diamond at 10:27PM. Upon arrival, fire officials learned that the actual physical address was 995 North Prairie Street. Fire crews could see the rear side of the structure just perpendicular to the garage was on fire up to a short porch’s soffit.

Fire crews were able to prevent the spread of the fire into the interior of the home with a single attack line. Fire crews were able to clear the scene at 11:07PM. Damages were estimated to be around $6,000.

According to a fire investigation report, the homeowners were not helpful in providing information into the cause of the incident. A Jacksonville Police report says that a male juvenile resident of the home told police that he had started the fire with logs outside of the home in the driveway.

No further information about the incident is currently available.