Estranged Husband Charged in Wife’s Shooting Death in Quincy

The estranged husband of a Quincy woman who was found shot dead in her home last month has been charged with her murder.

39 year old Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy was taken into custody without incident by Quincy Police this morning at his home. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.

On February 23rd, 41 year old Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead in her home in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road by a family member after she failed to pick her three children up from school.

On March 1st, police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home and personal vehicle in the 1600 block of Hampshire Street as part of the homicide investigation.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates called a press conference this morning detailing the charges and arrest. He says no further information on the details leading to the charges will be released at this time: “This is an ongoing investigation. Though one arrest has been made, we must remain guarded as to what information is released. As this case moves through the various court proceedings, more information will become available. For now, please forgive my refusal to provide specific details, including those that led to today’s arrest.”

Yates says that he does not believe there is any further threat to the community, but people should stay alert in locking their doors and doing everyday things to make sure both they and their families are safe.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha commended the Quincy Police Department for its vigilance in the case: “I want to commend the performance of the men and women with the Quincy Police Department who have made extraordinary efforts in bringing about the charges that have been leveled today. I also want to thank my staff starting with my First Assistant Todd Eyler, my lead trial attorney Josh Jones, Laura Keck an assistant state’s attorney, and all my staff who have covered for their responsibilities while they worked tirelessly on this case.”

Adams County Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones characterized Rebecca Bliefneck’s muder as an act of domestic violence: “Our office will continue to work hard, hand-in-hand with the detectives as the investigation continues into this heinous and premeditated act that the defendant is alleged to have committed. Our Quincy community should rest assured that this horrific crime was not a random act of violence. However, it is equally important to recognize the event for what it is – an act of domestic violence. Domestic violence takes many forms. Regardless of whether a victim suffers from emotional abuse, physical abuse, or what our community is confronting today; every victim of domestic violence must be treated with the urgency, the respect, and the compassion that he or she deserves. Every victim of domestic violence deserves to be seen, to be heard, and to be believed. The State’s Attorney’s Office of Adams County and its prosecutors and staff are dedicated to the pursuit of justice for every victim. While our thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca Bliefnick’s family and her children, our focus and our efforts remain on bringing her murder to justice.”

Timothy Bliefnick is due in Adams County Circuit Court for a first appearance tomorrow. Yates says there is no other pending arrests in the case at this time.