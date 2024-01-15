Evans Crowned Miss IL County Fair Queen 2024

Morgan County residents cleaned up at the Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant and Talent Competition over the weekend.

Jacksonville native and Routt Catholic High School graduate, 19-year old Natalie Evans was crowned the 2024 Miss Illinois County Fair in Springfield last night. Evans will now represent all Illinois county fairs this coming summer on behalf of the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs at local county fairs, the Illinois State Fair and the DuQuoin State Fair.

Evans was joined in the Top 16 with Miss Brown County Klare Flynn, Miss Cass County Belle Carlock, and Miss Sangamon County Brook Steubs.

A non-finalist winner in the Best Interview category was Miss Calhoun County Ella Rae Sievers.

At the Junior Talent Show, Jacksonville resident Jaycee Bates, representing the Sangamon County Fair, won with a dance solo. Second Place was taken by Jacksonville’s Legacy Team representing Morgan County. In the Senior Talent Show, Macy Waters and Avery Wyatt of Calhoun County won the top award for a Jazz dance duet.