Evans Named Next Our Saviour Principal

Officials with Our Saviour Grade School have announced the next principal for the school.

Mrs. Amy Evans has accepted the position of principal at Our Saviour Catholic School. Evans is replacing Stevie VanDeVelde who is retiring at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year.

Evans is currently a second grade teacher at Our Saviour Catholic School. Evans has been with Our Saviour’s for the past 13 years. According to a press release from Our Saviour Catholic School, she has prior educational experience in public settings within primary classrooms, junior high and high school settings, and special education settings.

will begin in an official capacity on July 1 to prepare for the start of the 2024-2025 school year. To assist Mrs. Evans while she is obtaining her Type 75 Certificate, VanDeVelde will continue to work part-time as the school’s principal consultant.