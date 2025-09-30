Everhart Arrested for Sex Grooming in Scott Co

By Gary Scott on September 30, 2025 at 5:14pm

More information is available about a case involving an alleged sex grooming incident in Scott County.

25-year-old Brandon Everhart of Naples was formally charged in Scott County court Monday with two counts of grooming, and a single count of failure to register as a sex offender.

It is a case pursued by the Illinois attorney general’s office, in conjunction with Scott County state’s attorney Rick Crews.

The attorney general’s office says Everhart’s house was raided last Saturday. Investigators found evidence that he had allegedly been grooming young children to chat sexually or engage in sexual conduct.

Everhart was detained Monday, and is being held at the Greene County Jail, awaiting a court appearance October 27th.

Raoul’s office will co-prosecute with Crews in Scott County.

The grooming charge is a class 4 felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison. Failure to register as a sex offender is a class 3 felony, and subject by up to 5 years in prison.