Eviction Moratorium Phase Out Begins

Illinois’ pandemic eviction moratorium effectively began Sunday.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday that the Illinois Housing Development Authority has distributed more than $185 million in emergency rental assistance to 22,200 Illinoisans through the Illinois Rental Payment Program. In addition, IHDA announced on Friday it has completed the review of all 70,000 applications received during the first application round in June, with an additional 25,000 applications currently in the pipeline to review from the second round.

Landlords with in-progress applications already initiated by their tenants are encouraged to complete their portion of the application before the deadline on Sunday, August 15th.

The Illinois Supreme Court has issued an order temporarily staying all trial and judgments in residential eviction proceedings involving covered persons, with some exceptions which began Sunday and lasts through September 1st.

Additional rounds of rental assistance, as well as the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund that will provide mortgage assistance, will be announced in the coming months. For updates to these programs, visit: www.ihda.org.