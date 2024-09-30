Excrement-Laced Missive Leads to JPD Arrest

Jacksonville Police cited a man after he left a letter covered in poo in a neighbor’s mailbox.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Allen Avenue at approximately 8AM Saturday after an individual said a male subject had left a handwritten letter covered in feces in their mailbox.

Upon arrival, officers found the stinky missive and located the alleged perpetrator 71-year old Gary D. Williams of the vicinity citing him for criminal trespass to land and disorderly conduct. The letter is said to have accused Williams’ neighbors from stealing after being told to stop.

Williams was later released with a notice to appear in court.