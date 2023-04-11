Exhausted Paint Performance Has I.C. Alumni Return to Sibert Theatre on Thursday

Two Illinois College theater alums return to the stage at their alma mater on Thursday night.

2016 graduate Drew Stroud will perform the one man show Exhausted Paint: The Death of Van Gogh on Thursday at 7PM at Sibert Theater.

The show’s tour director is 2013 graduate Carly Holmes Stroud. The performance will explore the life of painter Vincent Van Gogh through a play loosely based on the painter’s own letters.

Drew and Carly studied theatre at Illinois College, where they met, and co-founded the Springfield-based improv troupe, Capital City Improv. Today, Drew is based out of New Orleans where he is working on his Masters of Fine Arts at the University of New Orleans while Carly is currently pursuing a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater while continuing to direct theater productions.