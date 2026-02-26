Expecting Low Turnout in the Primary

By Benjamin Cox on February 26, 2026 at 11:15am

Primary voter turnout in Morgan County has remained below 30 percent in every election cycle since 2018, with Republican voters consistently making up the majority of primary participants.

In 2018, turnout reached just under 29 percent of registered voters. For every 4 Republican ballots pulled, there was just one Democrat ballot pulled.

Turnout dropped significantly in 2020 to just over 20 percent. That year marked the closest partisan split in recent history, with Republicans making up about 59 percent of primary voters and Democrats about 41 percent.

In 2022, turnout dipped again to just under 19 percent. Republican voters returned to the roughly 4 to 1 split with Democrats and the split has remained that way ever since.

In 2024, turnout rebounded slightly to just over 20 percent.

Looking ahead to 2026, early voting began February 5. So far, about 95 voters have cast ballots — representing less than one-half of one percent of registered voters in the county.

Extended early voting hours will be available this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Morgan County Courthouse.

The 2026 General Primary Election will be held March 17.

For more local election coverage, visit WLDS dot com.