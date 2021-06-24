Explosion/Fire Destroys House in Meredosia

A house in Meredosia is a total loss after an apparent explosion inside the structure overnight.

West Central Joint ETSB dispatch center received numerous emergency calls at approximately 7:35 pm regarding a house explosion and fire at 227 Orange Street, Meredosia.

According to a report by Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management Director Phil McCarty, the home was believed to be unoccupied at the time of the explosion/fire. McCarty says emergency crews cleared the scene at approximately 1:00 this morning.

The property at 227 Orange Street was a total loss and several homes in the immediate area sustained damage from the explosion/fire. No injuries were reported at the scene or reported as a result of the incident.

The Meredosia Fire Department, Meredosia/Bluff Rescue Squad, Arenzville Fire Department, Chapin Fire Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Morgan County EMA, Illinois State Fire Marshall, Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren Gas, and Ameren Electric responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall and Illinois Commerce Commission. This is a developing story, WLDS News will bring you more information once it becomes available.