Exposure Event in Mt. Sterling Announced by Brown Co. Public Health Dept.

The Brown County Health Department reported today that it has been notified of a public exposure to COVID-19 at the K of C Hall in Mt. Sterling during the Double K Firearms Auction on Sunday.

Health officials made the announcement to notify individuals who may be at risk due to an exposure.

The Brown County Health Department said it is working with the event organizer to provide guidance and help to mitigate this situation and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials said anyone who visited the Double K Firearms Auction in Mt. Sterling on Sunday should monitor their health and watch for symptoms. Individuals experiencing symptoms should seek testing or contact their primary care physician to advise on how to seek testing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will offering COVID-19 testing at the Emergency Services Building at 835 Route 24 West in Mt. Sterling from 9AM-5PM on Saturday.