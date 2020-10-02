Extra Precautions Taken for Flu Bowl Next Week

The Morgan County Health Department’s annual Flu Bowl will be held next week, with some adjustments due to Coronavirus concerns.

Dale Bainter, Administrator of the health department says with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, it’s vital that people get a flu shot this year to avoid overlapping illnesses.

“Anytime that we are going to prevent illness or overlapping illnesses is definitely going to be a benefit. We could have an infection of both at the same time and we would like to prevent that. Any illness we can prevent and help your body right now is a positive.”

Bainter says an outbreak of influenza would cause major difficulties for health care professionals.

“Influenza and the prevention of influenza has always been a priority of the health department and health providers in general. It’s a little different this year, it continues to be it’s own concern, but those symptoms are so similar to COVID that we want to prevent as many people from getting the flu as possible.”

The Flu Bowl will be held again this year at the JHS Bowl next Thursday, and Friday.

Bainter says there are some extra precautions being taken so anyone who wishes to get a flu shot, can be feel safe while doing so.

“On the first day, October 8th we run from one to six in the afternoon. Friday we will be there starting at nine in the morning. We are going to have two options this year, we will have an inside option. We are going to run things a little different to use more space at The Bowl so we can guarantee social distancing and try to make that available for everyone.

We are also going to have a drive through service on the south side of the JHS Bowl parking lot. So anyone coming please be aware of the signs. We are going to have a route to pull in around The Bowl and give people their forms as they are parking so we can keep people as safe as possible.”

The Morgan County Health Department Flu Bowl will be held at the JHS Bowl located at 215 South Church Street on Thursday, October 8th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and Friday the 9th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Anyone seeking a flu shot from the Morgan County Health Department must be fever free for at least 3 days or 24 hours prior to arriving on site. Face masks or covering must be worn upon entering the site.