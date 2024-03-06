Eyer Honored By Association of Lodging Professionals With 2024 Distinguished Service Award

The Association of Lodging Professionals has recognized the owners of a Jacksonville Bed & Breakfast with one of its top annual awards.

Gwenn Eyer of Blessings on State was presented the ALP’s 2024 Distinguished Service Award on Monday in Orlando, Florida during the association’s annual membership meeting.

ALP Executive Director Sarah Gazi presented Eyer with the award saying that Eyer has demonstrated exceptional leadership and passion for the national B&B’s for Veterans program. Eyer, who has been battling cancer, was notified in advance that she was the recipient and was able to submit a video acceptance speech.