Ezard and Riley Talk Spending

To spend, or not to spend. That seems to be a top issue for the two candidates wanting to become Jacksonville’s next mayor.

Incumbent Andy Ezard is being challenged by local businesswoman Nicole Riley.

At issue is the amount of money the city has in cash reserves. It’s estimated at about 10 months worth of bills. Mayor Ezard is comfortable with the big cushion.

The Illinois Municipal League recommends a 4 to 6 month cushion. But Ezard likes the idea of a bigger reserve to handle emergency issues. He also says the council has ratcheted back the levee to the 1-point-4 percent CPI.

Riley says too much cash reserve is just that, too much.

She says the council spent down some of that surplus last year, and still had money to burn. She says the city has capital improvement projects that need attention.

She was critical of the finance committee meeting just once since 2018. But, Ezard says many of the finance issues were discussed with the council as a committee of the whole.

Riley also favors reducing the pay for mayor, matching it with other cities of similar size. But, Ezard said that may not be a fair comparison, because some of those cities have city managers, and a mayor. He says the pay is commiserate with the stress from the job.