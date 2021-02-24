Ezard Runs Away With Primary Win

By Benjamin Cox on February 23, 2021 at 8:18pm

Three-term incumbent Andy Ezard ran away with a huge win in the Jacksonville Mayor primary race tonight. Ezard tallied 784 out of the 915 votes cast in today’s primary election.

Ezard will be challenged in the April consolidated election by local businesswoman Nicole Riley who tallied 112 votes. The second challenger, Jason Stansfield, captured 15 votes, and will be dropped off the ballot.

With just 915 votes cast tonight, the total accounts for an 8.1% turnout of Jacksonville’s 11,229 registered voters.