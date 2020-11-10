Ezard Secures Permission To Pursue Lease For Warming Center

The Jacksonville City Council has approved a plan for Mayor Andy Ezard to secure a lease for an overnight temporary warming center in the City of Jacksonville.

Last week, the the Jacksonville Plans Commission shot down a plan to rezone the old Krush Time location on East State Street after business owners and neighbors in the area voiced concerns that it would cause problems for the Downtown business district.

Ezard says he was able to get an idea by driving around the area and inquiring into another empty property: “I’m very happy that the council gave me the authority and direction to pursue a lease agreement with Concept Investments of Illinois. They are the owners of the 948 North Main Street address, the old American Ambulance building. We will work out those details soon. I just needed the authority from the council to say: ‘Hey, this is a good location for this and two, get moving on it, mayor.’ There’s more to come, but we need to get in place before the next City Council meeting in two weeks.”

Jacksonville Police Chaplain Alan Bradish thanked the council and the mayor for staying vigilant on the project. Bradish says he is now seeking volunteer staff and supplies to help work the location at 948 North Main Street. Bradish says a number of local organizations have already jumped on board with the program he has set up to get people out of the homeless situation including West Central Mass Transit, the local Salvation Army, Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, Community Hope & Recovery, and a small group of other volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Bradish at 217-479-4630 extension 3.