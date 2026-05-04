Ezard Sees RISE as a Chance to Grow

By Gary Scott on May 4, 2026 at 10:25am

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard sees a proposal for property development along Massey Lane as a way to grow Jacksonville’s population.

The Rise Development would butt up against Western Knolls, Massey Lane and Lincoln on the east.

A student developed site layout was spelled out to Jacksonville aldermen Monday night. It is ambitious. The students proposed a pool, pickleball courts, a playground, a dog park and athletic fields.

Ezard says that may be too much. But, he says it would be a way to grow Jacksonville, a city needing workforce housing.

He suggests that Jacksonville needs to dream big to bring people into the community.

Ezard says the state still needs to include the $2-million grant in the state budget, and the city needs to negotiate with the property owner. If those to hurdles are cleared, Ezard says the developer will be the key.

He says if the council picks the right developer, this new subdivision could take off.

By the rules of the grant, 65-percent of the housing in the development, estimated at 500 homes, would need to go to workforce housing.

Ezard says this might keep people who work here, living in Jacksonville..rather than in Chatham of other areas to the east.