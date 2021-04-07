Ezard Wins 4th Term, Multiple Aldermanic Seats Change Hands

There were both expected and unexpected results in the Jacksonville consolidated election yesterday.

Incumbent Mayor Andy Ezard easily retained his seat over Jacksonville business owner Nicole Riley 1601 votes to 366.

in Ward One, two newcomers were on the ballot and Darcella Speed won over Rob Thomas. Speed says she is ready to hit the ground running. In Ward Two incumbent Lori Large Oldenettel retained her seat over challenger Raymond Higuet.

The Ward Two seat for a 2yr unexpired term unofficially went to Alison Rubin De Celis over write-in candidate Jeff Lonergan, who had been previously appointed to the seat. All write-in votes in Morgan County will be certified on Thursday morning before the race can officially be called.

In Ward Five Incumbent Steve Warmowski was beaten by newcomer Mary Watts who netted 419 votes to Warmowski’s 337. Watts thanked Warmowski for his service to Jacksonville during his tenure and says she is excited for the opportunity to serve.

Ward three was the nail biter in the City of Jacksonville with Kent Hannant Jr. edging out incumbent Brandon Adams by a single vote with 161 votes to Adams’ 160.

All results are still considered unofficial as of press time.