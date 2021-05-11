Ezike Urges Those Who Are Hesitant to Consult Their Dr on COVID Vaccine

The State’s top doctor is urging those who are hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine to speak with their personal physician.

Public Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says getting the vaccine is an important decision that Illinoisans should discuss with a trusted doctor.

“We want to make sure that people have the right facts with which to make the best decision for themselves, their families and their community. The quickest way for life to return to normal is for more people to get vaccinated.

Millions of people have been vaccinated safely, and the systems in place to continuously monitor the safety of the vaccines were proven to work when they identified even just a handful of events out of the millions of people vaccinated.”

Nearly 10 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in Illinois, with more than 35 percent of the population now fully vaccinated.

Ezike says if the virus keeps circulating, it can continue to mutate and potentially produce more deadly variants.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed today 1,424 new cases of the virus, including 12 deaths statewide. It’s the lowest daily confirmation of new cases since March 22nd.

Locally, Morgan County confirmed 10 new cases from today and over the weekend, with six from Saturday, three from yesterday and one today. There are currently 43 active cases of the virus with now two people hospitalized.