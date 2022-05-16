Facebook Biometric Lawsuit Settlement Checks Being Issued to IL Residents

You may be getting a check from Facebook in the mail within the next week or two.

Nearly 1.42 million Illinois users for the social media platform will get a check for between $200-$400 sometime in the next month through the mail after the conclusion of a 7-year, $650 million biometric privacy lawsuit has concluded.

According to NBC5 Chicago, the lawsuit alleged that Facebook broke Illinois’ strict privacy law by collecting and storing biometric data — or physical characteristics — of users without their consent through features including facial recognition technology.

If you filed a claim form for the suit before November 23, 2020, your check is in the mail according to the settlement website. Payments started getting mailed out to members on the class action suit on May 9th. The website states it will take about two weeks to finish mailing the checks and processing the electronic payments.