Fairchild To Headline Bluffs Community Picnic Tomorrow

By Benjamin Cox on August 18, 2023 at 7:01pm

The annual Bluffs Community Picnic kicks off tomorrow morning.

The picnic kicks off with a parade through the downtown area, stepping off at 10AM. Following the parade, officials will open ceremonies at Lewis Park at 11AM with introductions of the Little Miss and Mister candidates. This year’s theme is “Denim & Diamonds.” Burgoo will be available for purchase.

Conner Amusements will open carnival rides starting at 1PM going to 7PM. Little Miss & Mister will be crowned at 1PM.

At 1:30PM, Muddy Truckers will entertain on center stage followed by the West Central Cheerleaders at 2:30.

Junior Miss and Miss candidates be introduced at 3PM followed by the kids’ rodeo from 3-5PM.

The West Central Cheer Team will be on stage stage starting at 3PM with Buddy Parker providing music starting at 5PM.

Crowning of Junior Miss is at 6 followed by Miss Bluffs at 6:30.

Country and gospel musician Barbara Fairchild will close the picnic starting at 7Pm. Fairchild is best known for her 1973 #1 country hit “The Teddy Bear Song.”

For more information, search for Bluffs Community Picnic on Facebook.