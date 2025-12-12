Fake $110 Bills

By Gary Scott on December 12, 2025 at 12:04pm

Area law enforcement officers are on the lookout for counterfeit bills that have been passed in the area.

Pittsfield police first came across the bills earlier this week.

Police there say several attempts have been made to pass the bills at local businesses. The one picture provided by Pittsfield police was of a $100 bill .

Officers there say at least one of the bills passed the marker test that retailers use with suspicious money.

They say officers are trying to identify the suspects.

Jacksonville police received a report Wednesday afternoon about 1:45 at Charlie’s on Lafayette. Police say an unknown subject used a counterfeit $100 bill at the business to buy food.

Police in the area urge store owners and workers to be extra careful when accepting cash payment. It is not known if other bills in smaller or larger denominations are being floated.

Any questionable bills should be reported to the nearest police agency.