Fall Leaf Pick Up Returns to South Jacksonville

Residents in the Village of South Jacksonville will again have a little help with their fall clean-up efforts.

The Village of South Jacksonville has announced the fall leaf pick-up will be offered this year during the month of November.

The leaf pick-up was not offered last year due to a lack of manpower after the Illinois Department of Corrections put a halt to outside work crews due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Works Superintendent John Green says the issue was compounded this year as the Greene County Work Camp is no longer offering the service leaving municipalities like South Jacksonville scrambling to find help for larger projects like the leaf pick-up.

Green says help will now be from crews with the Pittsfield Work Camp, and the leaf pick-up will be offered as normal, so long as IDOC permits.

“We’ll be picking up every Tuesday in the month of November. It must be curbside leaves only, and they need to be bagged and you can put them in paper or plastic. We will continue this through November as long as there are no COVID issues from the work camp. If there is and they have to pull out, then we will be done.

Greene says the Pittsfield Work Camp is the only option left for help in the area, and the Village does not have the manpower to offer the service on its own and still be able to provide their normal daily services.