Family Dispute Leads to Criminal Damage Arrest

Jacksonville Police arrested a Jacksonville man yesterday morning after a nearly two-week investigation into a string of criminal damage to property incidents occurring at a single residence.

28 year old Ethan E. Thornley of the first block of Catalina Court was arrested at his residence without incident at 9:51AM Thursday on five counts of criminal damage to property.

Jacksonville Police reports say that Thornley was a person of interest in five separate criminal damage incidents that occurred in the first block of Book Lane dating back to October 24th.

On October 24th, police responded to a residence after the homeowner discovered their garage door had been defaced with graffiti by spray paint.

On October 28th at 3:25AM, police responded to a possible break-in at the same home, after the homeowner said someone had attempted to make entry by breaking out a window.

On October 31st at 1PM, Jacksonville Police were called back to the home after the homeowner came home and found a brick landscaping paver had been thrown through a window.

On Monday, police were called to the same street after a homeowner discovered a vehicle had been defaced with spray paint.

Police also were called to the location yesterday for a reported incident but did not provide any details.

Jacksonville Police say that they were able to pinpoint Thornley as the primary suspect in these cases after viewing video surveillance footage from the neighborhood. Police detectives believe the motive behind the incidents are linked to a family dispute.

Thornley remains held on bond at the Morgan County Jail.