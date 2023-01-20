Family, Jersey County Authorities Still Looking For Missing & Endangered Dow Woman

An endangered Jersey County woman has now been missing for more than 10 days and her family is asking for the public’s help.

38 year old Kaila Marie Vincent-Vatole was last seen near her residence around Little Piasa Road in Dow on Sunday, January 8th around 4PM.

Family members say that it is not like her to go this long without reaching out to someone or to not have her cellphone. Vincent-Vatole stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 90-100 pounds. She has long hair that is brown at the roots and is currently wavy with blonde ends. She is covered in tattoos. She has false teeth and according to the family, she has an Iliostomy after surviving cancer treatment, in which she wears colostomy bags. The family says due to her health and not having heard from her for so such a lengthy time period, they believe her to be in danger.

According to a Facebook page in the missing woman’s name, Vincent-Vatole has previous connections to Pike County, Macoupin County, Madison County, and Decatur City, Iowa. Vincent-Vatole has three daughters, one of which who has set up a Facebook Page for people to leave tips about her mother’s possible whereabouts. The family says they are also in the process of setting up a search party.

Anyone who has any information about Vincent-Vatole’s disappearance should contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at 618-498-6881 or leave an anonymous tip with the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-300-2590.