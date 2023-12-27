Family Searches For Missing Springfield Woman

A Sangamon County family is searching for clues to the whereabouts of one of their family members who hasn’t been heard from in over a month.

39-year old Renee Nicole Henderson was last seen in the Springfield area on November 20th. She has not been seen nor heard from since.

She has no vehicle and is believed to be traveling either on foot or by bicycle.

Henderson is a white female with long, brown straight hair; brown eyes, and possibly a scar on her forehead. She stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you have seen or heard from her please contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.

You may also call with an anonymous tip to the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.