Family Video to Close All Locations

Another facade will go dark on Morton Avenue soon.

Highland Ventures LTD, the parent company of Family Video has announced liquidation sales have started in all of the company’s 250 locations.

According to WAND News, Highland says each store will shut down once it has sold it’s complete inventory including movies, video games, CBD products and store fixtures.

According to the report, Family Video tried to mitigate it’s situation with the launch of the “Save the Video Store” campaign along with reducing past account fees to help draw customers back into their stores.

Highland LTD closed more than 200 store in the fall of last year, and only recently made the decision close all locations entirely.