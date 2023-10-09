Fanning to Retire from County Board at End of Current Term

Morgan County voters will have new representation next year after one of the county commissioners has decided to call it a career.

Current Morgan County Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning announced today that she is not seeking reelection for a new term in 2024.

Fanning was appointed as a Commissioner in August 2014 after the passing of the late Dick Rawlings. She was elected to the office that November, and later became the first woman to hold the chairperson’s seat in Morgan County in 2016.

She was also elected to the Jacksonville Hall of Fame earlier this year.

In the announcement, Fanning says it has been an honor and privilege to serve as a Morgan County Commissioner, and she will continue to work on the many ongoing projects the county board has at this time.