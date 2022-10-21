Farley Named Chair of the Board of the Council of Independent Colleges

Illinois College President Barbara Farley has been named as chair of the board of directors for the Council of Independent Colleges.

The college made the announcement yesterday. Founded in 1956, the council brings together more than 700 non-profit independent colleges from across the country to support leaders and excellence in higher education. The Journal Courier reports that the council also hosts the largest annual conferences of college and university presidents in the country.

Farley has led Illinois College since 2013. Farley said in a press release that it was a great privilege to be named chair of the organization.

In addition to her role as CIC board chair, to which she was appointed in June, Farley currently serves as chair of the Midwest Conference Presidents’ Council and is a member of the boards for Memorial Health in Springfield and Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.