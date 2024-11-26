Farm-to-School Cafeteria Movement Expanding in Central Illinois

Three counties’ schools in Central Illinois may see more locally-produced food in their cafeterias.

The Sangamon County Board approved $40,000 in funding this month to support a program expansion at the U of I Extension office that covers Sangamon, Menard and Logan counties to serve more locally sourced, scratch-cooked meals in local institutions.

The new funding comes as a farm-to-school program in Pawnee School District finishes its first year of a three-year pilot program. With the help of Beyond Green Partners, that program has to date surpassed the first-year goals by spending $23,587 on local foods, putting 63% scratch-cooked meals on the menu and decreasing average food and labor cost per meal by 32%, according to a press release.

Because of the school district’s success, the county recently funded a two-year pilot program that is just beginning at the Illinois Presbyterian Home, a senior living community in Springfield. The county has funded assessments at several other schools in Sangamon County, including two Springfield District 186 schools and Williamsville.

Beyond Green Partners’ non-profit, Sustainable Food Institute of America is also using a grant to help fund training programs that will begin this fall in Porta, New Berlin, and Palmyra-Northwestern schools.